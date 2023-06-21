NORTH HAVEN, Conn. – Natalie Leona Dube Ketter, 84 of North Haven, Conn., died peacefully Saturday June 10, 2023.

Natalie was born in Brunswick on Dec. 15, 1938, the daughter of the late Lucille and Leo Dube. Natalie loved the beautiful Maine coast, particularly Casco Bay and Bailey Island. She graduated with honors from Brunswick High School, where she forged friendships with classmates that she enthusiastically maintained throughout her life.

She married Leo C. Ketter and moved to North Haven, Conn. in 1962 where they raised their four children. Their home on Russell Road served as a haven for many, where both Natalie and Leo opened their doors and their hearts to so many of their children’s friends throughout the years. She was a loving and devoted mother, a loving and strong wife, friend and partner to Leo, and a great friend to many. Her radiating demeanor, exuberant spirit and sharp wit will be greatly missed.

Natalie is survived by her children, Clay, Stephanie and Christina; and six grandchildren. She also leaves behind her brother, Michael Dube and sister, Pierette ”Pete” Dube Renaud. Natalie kept continuous and close contact with her siblings and cousins, and their children. She will be deeply missed by her daughter-in-law, Jenny and sons-in-law Clark and Justin, and their respective families.

Natalie was preceded in death by her husband, Leo (Oct. 31 2012) and their youngest daughter Jennifer (Jan. 7, 2007).

A Mass was celebrated for Natalie at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish in Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 57 Pond Hill Rd., North Haven, Conn. on Monday June 19 at 12 p.m. The mass was followed by a luncheon at Ludal’s Italian Restaurant, North Haven, Conn.

The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with arrangements. http://www.northhavenfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please be kind to strangers, call a friend or relative you haven’t spoken to in a while, forgive someone, or give the person next to you a big hug.