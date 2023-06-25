I looked with interest at Sadie Anderson’s poster of Maine symbols. (School Notebook, June 14) The name “Maine” so carefully constructed with small shapes was delightful and masterful. But I was mystified by the white pine tree. A tree apparently truncated. I wondered to myself if this child’s drawing reflected the natural world around her where cutting trees en masse is not uncommon. I remember my own shock when the woods behind Sears at Cook’s Corner was cut down, making way for housing development. I hope Sadie will have an opportunity to get to know our Maine woods and all their beauty.

Siri Beckman

Bath

