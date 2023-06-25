Thanks to the Press Herald editorial board for the editorial “Pay attention to the act of driving” (Our View, June 14). But your recommendations left out the important act of turning on your headlights at all times, even daylight, which is a studied and proven way of averting collisions on our roads.

Google it and you will see. In the area of 10% of accidents involving more than one vehicle to 12% of pedestrian accidents could have been avoided. Newer cars have lights on automatically, but there are still many cars on the road that travel dangerously without their lights on.

I have written letters before about this subject, but too many drivers do not take it seriously. Disappointing.

Bonnie Tallagnon

Biddeford

