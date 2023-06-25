Thanks to Kathleen Sullivan for her excellent June 18 column (“Commentary: Action is the antidote to despair over climate change”), a call to action that all of us can personally use to change the climate direction that our planet is careening toward. I particularly appreciated her mentioning the food we eat. You don’t have to become a vegan, but cutting down on meat can make a big difference in our individual CO2 output.

I would add two more actions we can all consider: 1. When you need a new car, consider an electric vehicle, and 2. Support climate fee and dividend legislation, which charges the folks profiting from pollution a fee for their mess, and returns the money to citizens. You can do this by contacting your state and federal members of Congress, and by voting for candidates who support it. Contact citizensclimatelobby.org for more information.

Barbara Bowling

Oakland

