These gorgeous green pancakes get their hue, a boost of health benefits and lovely tea flavor from matcha, a fine powder made from ground green tea leaves. When you whisk matcha into a beverage or batter, you are incorporating the whole tea leaf, as opposed to when you steep tea leaves in water and then discard them. That’s why with matcha, you get intense flavor, brilliant color and a concentration of catechins, the health-protective active compounds found in tea.

Used in Japan for centuries, matcha has become popular enough that a matcha latte is a menu standard at upscale coffee shops, and it’s also used in all sorts of baked goods, from muffins to macarons.

These pancakes bring the power of matcha into the healthier breakfast realm. Just a tablespoon of the powder whisked into a simple batter made with whole-grain and almond flours make a stunning and delicious short stack. The pancakes themselves are unsweetened, but a generous spike of vanilla gives them a sweet essence, and they’re meant to be served with maple syrup for each person to drizzle to their liking.

Topped with a contrasting crown of fresh strawberries and a crunch of toasted almonds, it’s a classic weekend breakfast with a healthful, modern twist.

Matcha Almond Pancakes

4 servings (makes about 8 pancakes)

Total time: 25 mins

Note: The matcha tends to clump, so it helps to sift it into the dry ingredients to help it distribute more evenly.

Where to buy: Matcha can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, tea shops and online.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (68 grams) whole-wheat pastry flour or all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (60 grams) almond flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 tablespoon matcha

1 cup (240 milliliters) whole, reduced-fat or plant-based milk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as avocado or canola

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/3 cup (30 grams) sliced almonds

8 medium strawberries, hulled and sliced

Maple syrup, for serving

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, thoroughly whisk together the pastry flour, almond flour, baking powder and salt until combined. Sift the matcha into the mixture and whisk again to thoroughly combine.

In another medium bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, oil and vanilla until combined. Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture and stir just to combine. Do not overmix; it’s OK if there are some small lumps. Let the batter hydrate for 5 to 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast the almonds, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and let cool.

Heat a large nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-high heat until hot. (To test, drop a dime-size amount of batter into the skillet, and if it starts to bubble and brown right away, the pan is ready.)

Working in batches as necessary, use a 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) measure to ladle the batter into the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on top and the underside is nicely browned, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook until browned on the other side, and cooked through, 2 minutes more. Adjust the heat as necessary to prevent the pancakes from browning too fast before they’re cooked through. Transfer the pancakes to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve topped with the sliced berries and toasted nuts, with maple syrup on the side.

Nutritional facts per serving (2 pancakes) | Calories: 310; Carbohydrates: 51 g; Cholesterol: 51 mg; Fat: 17 g; Fiber: 5 g; Protein: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Sodium: 376 mg; Sugar: 6 g.

