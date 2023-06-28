Asylum seekers who have been staying at the Portland Expo are protesting the conditions at the temporary shelter.

Portland police diverted traffic away from Park Avenue in front of the Expo because of the demonstration Wednesday morning. The road reopened to traffic before 9 a.m. when protestors moved from the road to the sidewalk in front of the arena.

The protestors say they have limited access to food and showers and are sleeping on makeshift beds, according to News Center Maine.

Protestors, including children, stood in front of the Expo, some with signs and some clapping their hands. One protestor held a sign above his head that asked, “After the day 8/16/2023 where are we going to go?”

The city opened the Expo as a temporary shelter in April to house nearly 300 asylum seekers and has been full since the week it opened. It is scheduled to close in August.

The sports arena is open 24/7 to asylum-seeking families registered to stay there and offers them wraparound services such as health screenings and immunizations, legal aid, translators, meals and housing assistance.

The Expo first opened as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers in 2019 after nearly 90 people arrived in just three days. It served as an emergency shelter again in 2020 in the early days of the pandemic, though the city soon came to rely heavily on hotel rooms as shelter space while COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

