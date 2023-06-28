Pharmacists have always played a critical role in our communities – and this has never been more evident than during the pandemic, when pharmacists were undeniably an essential part of the COVID-19 vaccination system, ensuring timely delivery of vaccines and improving access to life-saving care.

This wouldn’t have been possible had federal authorities not removed several barriers to pharmacist care, including requirements for physician prescriptions and age restrictions. Removing these barriers made pharmacy associates, including pharmacists, interns and technicians, a key part of the system. And the system worked. Pharmacists prevented longer waits and likely protected many more individuals from contracting the virus before becoming immunized.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Wendy Boynton is a registered pharmacist, president of the Maine Pharmacy Association and director of pharmacy operations for Hannaford Supermarkets.

Beyond the pandemic, pharmacists are an important part of the day-to-day health care system. This is especially true in states like Maine, which is home to many rural communities where accessibility to health care is an even greater concern. For residents of these communities, taking a day off from work to visit their physician’s office simply doesn’t make sense, nor does the added burden of waiting for a prescription to be called in to the pharmacy. Many Mainers don’t even have a primary care physician.

However, most Mainers do have access to a pharmacy. According to University of Pittsburgh and University of California at San Diego researchers, nearly nine out of 10 people in the U.S. live within five miles of one. Pharmacists are a key driver of the health and wellness of our families, neighbors and communities as a whole.

This is why the recent decision by Maine lawmakers to codify into law the pharmacy modifications made during the height of the pandemic is such an important one. Without requiring a physician’s prescription, pharmacy technicians will be able to continue to deliver critical immunizations, such as COVID-19 and influenza, to individuals as young as 3 years old, and all vaccines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee for individuals 18 and older.

Gov. Mills did an admirable job leading Maine through the pandemic. She put science above all else, followed the guidance of both state and federal public health authorities and enabled Mainers to access life-saving treatments. Additionally, we are grateful to state Sen. Henry Ingwersen’s leadership in sponsoring L.D. 1151 and shepherding it through the legislative process. We also want to extend a sincere “thank you” to all the pharmacists, technicians and interns who shared their experiences and testified so passionately. The Maine Medical Association collaborated with us to make this happen, and for that, we are very grateful.

There’s nothing more critical to public health than immunizations, which protect not just those who get vaccines, but also those who cannot because they are immunocompromised. Evidence shows that having access to regular primary medical care helps prevent illness and death while improving health outcomes. It also reduces health care costs.

This is a win for everyone. Please continue to support the work of the Maine Pharmacy Association and our mission to promote public health by advocating for the profession of pharmacy.

