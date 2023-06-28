The powerhouse guitar-driven band Once an Outlaw, featuring Chris Anderson of The Outlaws, brings its Southern Rock to Boothbay Harbor over Fourth of July weekend. Once An Outlaw performs at the historic Opera House at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Fronted by renowned guitarist and vocalist Chris Anderson and supported by an all-star lineup of musicians, Once an Outlaw is a must for any guitar, blues or southern rock fan. Anderson has toured with Lucinda Williams, Dickie Betts, Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr., Stephen Stills and Warren Haynes, among others. Rolling Stone rated his album “Old Friend” five stars.

Joining Anderson on stage will be Wally “Gator” Sirotich (Gregg Allman Band, Dickie Betts, Coasters and Toeler Brothers), Tim Archibald (Peter Wolfe, Barry Goudreau, Michael MacDonald), Chuck Farrell (James Montgomery Band) and AJ Vallee.

Jon Butcher will open the show. He has toured with Boston, J Geils Band, Aerosmith and Scorpions. Butcher is the Grammy-nominated guitarist/vocalist featured in Jeff Beck’s “Ambitious” video and on the Experience Hendrix Tour. He also does film and tv music soundtrack production through his company Electric Factory, clients including HBO, Showtime, The Movie Channel, ABC, NBC and many more. Butcher’s discography includes 16 album releases on Capitol Records, Polydor, Sony Music, Blues Bureau over the course on his 40-year music career.

Advance discounted tickets are $25 and available directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, or by calling (207) 633-5159. Regular tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., and Jon Butcher goes on stage at 7:30 p.m.

