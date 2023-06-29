A Lebanon town employee died Sunday, 10 days after the worker was injured in a workplace accident, the town confirmed Thursday.

A press release from the town did not name the victim, who was hurt while working near the corner of Shapleigh Road and Sage Road, and Selectman Paul Philbrick refused to identify the employee or detail how they were injured.

“The Lebanon town staff and Select Board offer our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who died,” the release read. “This is a tragic event for everyone involved and for our community.”

The town said the Maine Department of Labor is investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the department said they could not comment on active investigations.

