Bishop Joseph J. Gerry, a former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland and longtime church leader in Maine, has died.

Gerry died Sunday at age 94 at a nursing care center in New Hampshire. He was the 10th Bishop of Portland. The Portland diocese, in a news release Sunday, said that Gerry died at the Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“Bishop Joseph gave his life in service to Christ and the Church. He was a monk, a priest, an abbot, a bishop, and spent 15 years as Bishop of Portland,” Bishop Robert Deeley said in a statement. “In each mission that he accepted from the Church, he was the pastoral presence of the Good Shepherd, helping everyone he met in coming to know Christ in a new way. Though saddened by his death, we are strengthened by the hope that faith gives us that this good man will be in the loving presence of God.”

Gerry was a native Mainer. He was born in Millinocket in 1928, one of eight children whose parents were Bernard and Blanche Gerry. He was baptized with the name John Gregory, named after the fifth Bishop of Portland, John Gregory Murray. Joseph was the name he received when he entered religious life.

