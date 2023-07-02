I would like to applaud billionaire Peter Singer and his Elliott Management Corp. for their care and service to our underpaid, overworked public officials (“Clarence Page: Supreme Court ethics? It’s more than ‘balls and strikes,’ ” June 28). I am sure Justice Samuel Alito greatly appreciated the arrangement for his private travel to Alaska for what I can only imagine was a much-needed vacation.

In light of Mr. Singer’s generous service to public servants, I write wondering if, as retired public education administrators, my wife and I could benefit from his great generosity by sending us on a private flight from Portland to Portland, Oregon.

You see, my cousin is a fly fishing enthusiast, and we haven’t been able to visit him and his family for some time because of our busy schedules searching for additional income – since the political party and groups Mr. Singer likes to bankroll keep threatening to cut our Social Security and Medicare benefits, and the threats by those groups of a global economic meltdown tanked the financial markets, devaluing our 401(k)s.

I assume neither the IRS nor Maine Revenue Services would have any ethical or legal concerns, since we will be staying with family members and we certainly will not be drinking $1,000 bottles of wine since, thanks to Mr. Singer and others he supports for Congress, we can barely afford a bottle of Ripple (which we so enjoyed drinking when we were in college, the loans from which we are still trying to pay off).

Mark Falbo

Bath

