I would like to applaud billionaire Peter Singer and his Elliott Management Corp. for their care and service to our underpaid, overworked public officials (“Clarence Page: Supreme Court ethics? It’s more than ‘balls and strikes,’ ” June 28). I am sure Justice Samuel Alito greatly appreciated the arrangement for his private travel to Alaska for what I can only imagine was a much-needed vacation.
In light of Mr. Singer’s generous service to public servants, I write wondering if, as retired public education administrators, my wife and I could benefit from his great generosity by sending us on a private flight from Portland to Portland, Oregon.
You see, my cousin is a fly fishing enthusiast, and we haven’t been able to visit him and his family for some time because of our busy schedules searching for additional income – since the political party and groups Mr. Singer likes to bankroll keep threatening to cut our Social Security and Medicare benefits, and the threats by those groups of a global economic meltdown tanked the financial markets, devaluing our 401(k)s.
I assume neither the IRS nor Maine Revenue Services would have any ethical or legal concerns, since we will be staying with family members and we certainly will not be drinking $1,000 bottles of wine since, thanks to Mr. Singer and others he supports for Congress, we can barely afford a bottle of Ripple (which we so enjoyed drinking when we were in college, the loans from which we are still trying to pay off).
Mark Falbo
Bath
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.