There were two examples of fine journalism in the June 25 Maine Sunday Telegram.

First, the initiative to research and report on Sen. Susan Collins’ voting record for federal judicial nominees and reporter Lana Cohen’s effort (“Sen. Susan Collins’ ‘no’ votes on judicial nominees have risen sharply under Biden”), which included all the facts and history one might want to know, as well as Collins’ own assessment of the “why” behind her recent voting record, whether one agrees with her or not.

Second, the extensive and incredibly illuminating story behind Joseph Eaton’s tragic acts, thoroughly and sensitively reported by reporter John Terhune (“ ‘People are no longer walking the earth because of me’ ”).

Keep up the thoughtful and intentional effort. I hope readers are taking notice when those efforts succeed.

Richard Mersereau

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: