There were two examples of fine journalism in the June 25 Maine Sunday Telegram.
First, the initiative to research and report on Sen. Susan Collins’ voting record for federal judicial nominees and reporter Lana Cohen’s effort (“Sen. Susan Collins’ ‘no’ votes on judicial nominees have risen sharply under Biden”), which included all the facts and history one might want to know, as well as Collins’ own assessment of the “why” behind her recent voting record, whether one agrees with her or not.
Second, the extensive and incredibly illuminating story behind Joseph Eaton’s tragic acts, thoroughly and sensitively reported by reporter John Terhune (“ ‘People are no longer walking the earth because of me’ ”).
Keep up the thoughtful and intentional effort. I hope readers are taking notice when those efforts succeed.
Richard Mersereau
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.