In the June 25 Maine Sunday Telegram, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Garry Trudeau’s “Doonesbury” comic strip (Page D4) presented a very inaccurate, shameful and insulting moral equivalency, comparing “woke” students being sent to a fictitious college by the present governor of Florida with European Jews during the Holocaust being saved by Oskar Schindler.
The college president was happy doing it only if he was paid for accepting the students rounded up by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Schindler was saving the Jews from extermination with the potential of him losing his own life in the process. There is hardly any comparing the two situations.
If this is what he finds humorous, it may be time for Mr. Trudeau to put an end to “Doonesbury.”
Mark Aranson
Cumberland Center
