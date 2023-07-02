More irresponsible and unbalanced reporting last Sunday, front page and above the fold, no less (“Sen. Susan Collins’ ‘no’ votes on judicial nominees have risen sharply under Biden,” June 25).

Attacking Sen. Susan Collins’ voting record without context assumes an ignorant and biased readership. Even so, wouldn’t a comparison with the voting record of our other independent senator, versus each president, have been a good idea? If not, just fairer and at least interesting?

Mike Simpson

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: