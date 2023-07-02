More irresponsible and unbalanced reporting last Sunday, front page and above the fold, no less (“Sen. Susan Collins’ ‘no’ votes on judicial nominees have risen sharply under Biden,” June 25).
Attacking Sen. Susan Collins’ voting record without context assumes an ignorant and biased readership. Even so, wouldn’t a comparison with the voting record of our other independent senator, versus each president, have been a good idea? If not, just fairer and at least interesting?
Mike Simpson
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.