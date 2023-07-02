Highland Green Golf Club in Topsham has reopened under new management after a premature closure in October due to poor course conditions.

The Brunswick Golf Club signed on to manage the course in March and has made improvements to the property by reseeding and irrigating the turf, tee boxes and green.

“The greens were in rough shape,” said A.J. Kavanaugh, senior director of club operations. “We saw we had our work cut out for us, especially after the drought last year.”

Highland Greens reopened on May 30 and now has 100 members. Seeing 50-100 golfers a day, Kavanaugh said they hope to get up to 200 members. The course is “steeped in nature,” making it quiet enough for beginners to feel comfortable and manicured in a way that makes it acceptable for all levels, including pros, he said.

“We want people to know we are out here and open,” said Jeff Hersey, Brunswick Golf Club president.

The Mt. Ararat High School boys’ golf team currently plays in Brunswick, but Kavanaugh said he hopes to transition them to Highland Green because it’s within walking distance of their school.

In addition to smoother golfing conditions, the course is home to O’Hara’s on the Green, an on-site restaurant that reopened after being closed for two years.

“The senior residents love it. They have been over the moon about the course conditions, stocked pro shop and restaurant,” Kavanaugh said.

For more information, visit highlandgreengolf.com.

