A 16-year-old boy drowned at Deer Lake campground in Hancock County Sunday afternoon while swimming with family members, according to the Maine Warden Service.

The Maine Warden Service was called to the campground around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The boy and his brother had been swimming with their cousins and friends at the beach at the campground when the brother yelled to his aunt that he thought his 16-year-old brother was having a medical event. At about the same time, others saw the 16-year-old go under the water in an area with a steep drop off. He did not resurface.

Numerous family members and others attempted to find the boy in the water but were unsuccessful in locating him. The warden service deployed a boat, and a warden service diver was able to recover the boy’s body, approximately 60 feet from shore in roughly seven feet of water.

