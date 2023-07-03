A New York man was found shot in Portland’s Riverton neighborhood early Sunday evening, according to police.

The 32-year-old man from Brooklyn has not been identified. Portland police say he was found on Verrill Street in Riverton around 5 p.m. Sunday and was taken to Maine Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

Police say the shooting was an “isolated incident” and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (207) 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous