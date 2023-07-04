Freeport Community Services launched its new Summer Snacks food program on June 28, and the strong community response shows a clear need in the Freeport and Pownal communities, according to FCS.

The demand for the student food program comes amid a marked increase in demand at the FCS Food Pantry, alongside a decline in food donations, which has forced FCS to temporarily limit pantry visits to once per week per family.

Over 125 kids have signed up to participate in the summer food program so far, about double the number that participate in the organization’s food program available to students during the school year. The number is also well above participation in previous summers under a different iteration of the program.

The program is available to all RSU 5 students without restriction and is providing food based on feedback from families and school counselors about what kids will eat and what they are likely to be able to prepare themselves.

The new Summer Snacks program takes the place of FCS’ previous participation in the Maine Department of Education-funded program, under which families must qualify based on a set of strict criteria, including levels of concentrated poverty that are generally not present in Freeport and Pownal. However, the demand for the new program shows that despite Freeport and Pownal not meeting some official poverty thresholds, many families are in need and will benefit from this program.

“This year, we ventured out on our own with a new program that we are funding ourselves, and the response has been remarkable,” Sarah Lundin, FCS executive director, said in a prepared release. “We are validated in our approach to provide appropriate foods without restriction, though the response does reveal a strong, basic need in our communities for food.”

Families of RSU 5 students participating in the Summer Snacks program can pick up free bags of food every Wednesday through Aug. 16 at FCS from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Foods will include cereal, granola bars, milk, peanut butter, mac and cheese, ramen, fresh produce and more.

