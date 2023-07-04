Recent Freeport High School graduate, Mia Hornschild-Bear, won first place in the 19th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

The winning animation depicts the consequences of distracted driving while encouraging teenagers to stay safe and focused when behind the wheel. Three other Freeport graduates placed among the top 20 winners: Olivia Landberg, Mahina Carlon and Jillian Wight. The group was honored during an awards ceremony at the Elks Lodge in Portland on June 21.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives fun prizes from the law firm. Since 2005, over 1,300 graduating seniors have entered the contest from 125 Maine high schools.

View Hornschild-Bear’s and past winning entries at arrivealivecreativecontest.com.

In the past 19 years, the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein has given away over $180,000 in prizes to help educate teenagers on the risks of dangerous driving. The firm’s dedication to the Arrive Alive Creative Contest made them a finalist for the American Association for Justice Trial Lawyers Care Award in 2014.

