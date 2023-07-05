Have you ever stopped to think about how much time you devote to technology—your smartphone, tablet, watch, computer, printer, smart speaker and more? How much time you spend making each of these devices actually work, fixing them or figuring out how they work together — not just using technology but learning how it works?

And we haven’t even mentioned all the reading, viewing and listening we do about technology. I’m considering purchasing a new iPhone when the latest version is released in September, so some of my current reading is about that. But I’m also interested in how others problem-solve their tech issues. I know that I should be more interested in AI, which is all the rage now, but I have much more to learn about it and I anticipate some of that learning will come from friends and my grandchildren.

We aren’t done yet! How much of our social time with friends and family is also spent discussing, you got it, technology? The apps we use. The new tool that makes us more productive, like a new note-taking tool. Why one type of smartphone is better than another. The useful instructional video on YouTube that helps me clean my dishwasher or sharpen my chainsaw. It goes on and on.

I’m tired just thinking about all of this. Sometimes, I think that if I used just half of the time I spend on technology I could do something significant for my family, others or my community (like training my Labrador to walk without pulling).

My wife and I have six grandkids (ages 3-9) spread over four households. And while we don’t have any of them in our house regularly, they are all approaching the age where technology discussions will take place. (The 9-year-old is already there!)

Here are some tech issues that every household should talk about. Are you having conversations about some of these ideas?

1. What role does technology play in your home? Smartphones are ubiquitous, of course, so it makes sense that you talk about the age for your kids getting their first phone (or first use of tablets and laptops at home). What are the expectations for younger kids once they have a phone? Are they to be used in emergencies only or will your children begin to text, write email and do social media as soon as they have their first device? What social media can they access and how long each day can they be online? Parents should consider enabling parental controls of children’s digital devices but talk with them about what they are doing and what they want their kids to learn. As kids get older, frequent discussions should take place about the need for such parental controls, especially after children have demonstrated that they understand and respect the limits that have been set.

2. What examples do adults set? Parents, grandparents and other adults are strong role models, and their tech habits are quickly emulated by children and older teens. Kids who observe adults constantly on their devices decide that it is OK for them to do the same. Or to be online when they should be paying attention to others. Adults might want to limit use of their phones in front of their kids for this very reason. How often do you see parents when their focus is on their phones and not their kids? Is screen time more like “all the time” instead of limited to particular times of the day?

3. Do you really know how much time your children are spending online and where they are online? Are devices in your home allowed in bedrooms or must children “surrender” their devices to their parents at night or certain times each day? Especially for younger children, the temptation of close proximity of smartphones and tablets (and even computers) in their bedrooms is too much to self-monitor. Sitting down with your children to talk about which websites and social media they can access and those they are not allowed is essential and should be repeated regularly.

4. Let’s talk about tech stories in the news. What are the good and the not-so-good things that people are using tech for? Not to overwhelm kids with bad news but to demonstrate that everything has good and bad sides, including technology. Talking about scams and how they take advantage of people as well as showing how technology can be used positively is essential.

5. Use tech for good. Together, look at sites that show your kids how much can be learned online. Too often kids get into a cycle of social media sites as the only thing they are doing online. Demonstrating how much can be learned by showing websites with nature cams or visiting museums or listening to music groups is a terrific way to see the many positive ways that the internet can be used for learning.

6. Every family needs a tech guru to answer the inevitable questions that pop up. As children get older it would be a great idea for them to be proficient enough to assist each other, parents, grandparents and older folks on their street. A great way to use technology for younger people is to assist others. Here, they can learn that technology is so much more than spending time on Facebook or other social media sites. A tech guru in every family is an idea I like a lot!

It wasn’t too long ago that we talked about technology as separate from real life. Technology has rapidly become an essential part of our everyday lives to a point where most of us can’t get along without it. That’s why families must take time to talk about the many issues surrounding technology in everyday life. So, get to it!

