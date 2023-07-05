The owner of George’s North Shore food truck says he will open his new Westbrook brick-and-mortar restaurant, George + Leon’s, on Saturday.

Logan Abbey’s new restaurant – named for his dog, George, and son, Leon – is located at 9 Cumberland St., the former home of Brea Lu Cafe. Though the site can hold as many as 88 customers, Abbey said he intends to cap seating at about 45 inside and 25 outside to better manage customer flow, adding that he also expects the Westbrook restaurant to do strong takeout business relative to its dine-in customers.

In addition to the Massachusetts North Shore-style roast beef sandwiches his food truck specializes in, Abbey said the restaurant’s menu will offer steak and cheese subs; a mushroom and Swiss vegetarian option; chicken fingers subs with chicken marinated overnight in buttermilk, bourbon and maple syrup; and cheeseburger subs with house-ground beef.

Sides at George + Leon’s will include onion rings, fries, broccoli bites and pizza rolls featuring sauce from local producer Sauce and Destroy. The restaurant will have a full bar offering cocktails, beer and a selection of natural wines.

The restaurant’s grand opening Saturday is slated to run from noon to 8 p.m., with live entertainment from 1 to 5 p.m., including a drag show from Curbside Queens and music from local bands Viqueen and Bumbling Woohas.

Going forward, George + Leon’s will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NEW MAINE SNACK CO LAUNCHES PRODUCTS

A Yarmouth native has launched Diggables, a Maine-based line of buckwheat puff snacks that hit area stores last week.

Founder Toby Ahrens sources his buckwheat for the product from Bouchard Family Farms in Fort Kent, and uses hand-harvested sea salt from Maine Sea Salt Co. Diggables come in three flavors: Maine Sea Salt, Garden Herb and White Cheddar, and are now available at more than 24 stores, including all seven Rosemont markets, On the Vine in Scarborough and Pond Cove IGA in Cape Elizabeth.

“They’re a very easy and addicting snack, a very clean label and a great Maine story. We’re excited to be launching,” Ahrens said.

Ahrens, who holds a doctorate in biogeochemistry from Stanford University, first developed his snack line while researching snack possibilities using spent beer grains from Maine breweries in 2020. After zeroing in on naturally gluten-free buckwheat as the base ingredient, Ahrens worked out of Fork Food Labs for a couple of years and honed his product through collaborations with the University of Maine’s Food Pilot Plant, the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs’ Top Gun program and the CEI Tastemakers Initiative.

Ahrens is working on Diggables along with Managing Director of Sales Barry Wilfand, formerly business development director for Tom’s of Maine, and Director of Digital Marketing Becca Newell.

MAINE LOBSTER ROLLS LAUDED BY FOOD & WINE

Maine restaurants accounted for more than a quarter of the honorees on Food & Wine magazine’s recent roundup of America’s best lobster rolls.

The magazine included rolls from 22 venues nationwide, including six from Maine (though it lists Luke’s Lobster as a New York City/Washington D.C. restaurant).

“Lobster rolls are delicious, and beyond honoring the classic styles, seafood-focused chefs have embraced new possibilities,” the introduction reads in part. “From a modern Asian spin with a charcoal-lacquered bun to a torpedo bun laden with a whole pound of meat, here are our favorite lobster rolls you can try right now across the United States.”

Maine rolls that made the list are Bob’s Clam Hut in Kittery; The Clam Shack in Kennebunkport; Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth; Luke’s Lobster; MC Perkins Cove in Ogunquit; and Thurston’s Lobster Pound in Bernard.

LOST KITCHEN LAUNCHES FARMERS MARKET

Renowned Freedom restaurant The Lost Kitchen last week kicked off the weekly Freedom Farmers’ Market at The Lost Kitchen.

Located on the restaurant’s property at 22 Mill St., the market will run on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. through Aug. 29. Lost Kitchen chef-owner Erin French said the market is part of the venue’s ongoing efforts to support Maine-based producers and growers and the communities they serve.

“Ever since we ran the online farmers market during COVID, I have dreamt of possible ways of continuing to connect our producers directly with our customers,” French said. “I am thrilled that we will be filling our parking lot with all the colors and fresh products seasonally available, and that we are now able to invite people to our little spot in Freedom to share the experience of shopping in person with a great group of local farmers.”

The market will feature about 20 vendors bringing products including meat, milk, cheese, baked goods, fermented items, flowers, maple syrup, honey, vegetables, fruits, seafood, microgreens and ice cream.

Market vendors will be able to accept cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and some individual vendors will also be accepting SNAP/EBT and eWIC. The market is participating in the Bumper Crop workplace wellness program, and will accept Bumper Crop vouchers.

MAINE BREWERIES HONORED WITH CRUSHIES

Two Maine breweries recently won “Crushies” at the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards ceremony in Nashville, Tenn.

The design-based awards program recognized Allagash Brewing Co. with a Gold Crushie for Best Can Design/Collaboration for its cans of Cur-8, a blend of pilsner and bourbon barrel-aged tripel. Batson River Brewing & Distilling won a Platinum Crushie for Best Can Design/16-20 ounce for its Loon Call Pilsner cans.

A third beer, Rupee Beer, which originated in Maine but is brewed in Massachusetts, won a Global Crushie in the Best Can Design/16-20 ounce for its Rupee Premium Lager.

The four-year-old marketing awards program gave out a total of 305 awards this year to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from around the world.

