A Down East Correctional Facility inmate who walked off his job site in Machias is back in custody following a seven-hour standoff with police.

James Berube, who is serving five years for kidnapping, burglary, theft, and eluding an officer, walked away from Maine Wild in Machias at around midnight Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

He was later found at a Pleasant Point residence and taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to New Center Maine.

Berube was charged with escape and creating a police standoff and taken to the Maine State Prison.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasant Point Police Department, Maine State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service helped take Berube back into custody.

The Down East Correctional Facility in Machiasport is a 48-bed minimum security facility with a work release program that provides opportunities for inmates to work with local employers.

