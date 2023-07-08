A vehicle that was speeding left Interstate 295 in Brunswick via an exit ramp, crashed into some trees and caught fire Saturday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Williams, 21, of Saco, was driving at least 30 mph over the speed limit when he left the highway at exit 28 shortly before 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A Cumberland County deputy on the scene said the 2022 Nissan sedan failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and crashed into trees before catching fire.

Williams was pulled from the burning vehicle by first responders and transported to Maine Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The exit ramp was closed for two hours after the crash.

The crash is under investigation, and authorities are still weighing whether criminal charges will be brought against Williams.

Correction: This story was updated at 4:58 p.m. on July 8, 2023, to correct the highway where the crash occurred.

