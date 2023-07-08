A Norway man has been charged after police found his wife’s body in the driveway of the couple’s home, Maine State Police said.

Andrew St. George, 61, was charged with the murder of Barbara St. George, 60, said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss in a statement Saturday.

Shortly after noon Friday, the Norway Police Department received a disturbance complaint reporting that Andrew St. George may have killed his wife at their Greenwood Road property.

Officers responded to the home and found a deceased woman in the driveway. Her body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, according to the statement.

Andrew St. George was located on the property with superficial injuries and was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital. He was interviewed by state police detectives and later arrested and charged with murder.

On Saturday, medical examiners confirmed Barbara St. George’s identify and ruled the manner of her death as a homicide, Moss said.

Andrew St. George is being held without bail at the Oxford County Jail. He will make an initial appearance in Oxford Superior Court next week.

