DRESDEN — Peter Walsh’s favorite building in the world is the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden.

For that reason, Walsh and others decided long ago to create Dresden Summerfest on the great lawn of the building that dates to the 1760s.

“I always loved this building, and thought that we have to do something special for the kids,” said Walsh, who lives in Dresden.

Now, 23 years later, the Summerfest is still going strong, even in Sunday’s rain. Residents from near and far showed up to take a tour of the courthouse and grab a hot dog or hamburger from the Dresden Volunteer Fire Department.

Walsh got the idea to bring the community together from events he attended as a child growing up in Brookline, Massachusetts, and has taken inspiration from his childhood for some of the Summerfest events, including the horse-drawn carriage, egg walk and lawn games.

“We wanted to do something to bring people together,” Walsh said, noting that in rural Dresden in Lincoln County, it is not always easy to get around, especially for older residents.

The Pownalborough Court House is owned by the Lincoln County Historical Society and the tallest three-story building from the 18th century north of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The building was an active courthouse from 1761 to 1794, and hosted notable historic figures, including John Adams and Benedict Arnold.

Heather Parker and her husband, Don, said Sunday they brought their grandchildren to the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Heather Parker marveled at the rooms and the old-time displays in each room. It was the family’s first time at the event, an opportunity to tour the building and learn its history.

“I grew up with this stuff — my parents were antique dealers,” Heather Parker said. “I wanted to pass it on to the kids. We live the in the ‘old style,’ and I wanted to pass on the old traditions.”

Those not interested in touring the courthouse could sit on the lawn and listen to the band, or visit the booths set up by local Dresden groups, such as the Bridge Academy Public Library, which sold books, and the Dresden Recreation Committee, which seeks to bring more events and activities to the area.

