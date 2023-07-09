The three Bath city councilors who recently announced they will not seek reelection cite varied reasons for their decision, ranging from a desire to spend more time with family to frustration over how the council operates.

Ward 1 City Councilor Phyllis Bailey, Ward 6 City Councilor Susan Bauer and at-large member Elizabeth Dingley said they are not running again in the Nov. 7 election. They represent all the open seats on the nine-member council this fall; the councilors’ terms are staggered.

Bauer is completing her third three-year term.

“Nine years is a long time,” Bauer said, adding the time is right for her to step down so she can care for a family member.

Bauer said she is most proud of her work on the Solid Waste Advisory Committee, which formulated a plastic bag ban and citywide compost program during her tenure.

“We worked hard to reduce the amount of waste that goes into the landfill,” she said.

Bauer said she was pleased the council passed an ordinance last year that allows homeowners to build accessory units in an effort to ease the housing crunch.

“I’ve learned so much about how government works and how much of a difference ordinary people can make,” she said. “It’s a been a collaborative process. I didn’t get into this position with an agenda. I’m very open-minded and I learned a lot the last couple of years.”

Bailey, who is completing her second term, also expressed a desire to spend more time with family.

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of Bath and especially Ward 1 on Bath’s City Council these past six years,” she said. “I got to work with some great people and I’m thankful for that.”

Bailey said she was proud of the council’s work supporting affordable housing, including the accessory ordinance and The Uptown , a 50-unit apartment complex which will have 70% of units priced for affordable housing.

Dingley, who is completing her first term, said she is stepping down partly because some councilors make decisions that don’t align with the will of residents. She said she decided to run in 2020 over the city’s controversial decision to trap animals to fight a rabies outbreak. She said city leaders ignored pleas from residents, including herself, that vaccinating animals would be a more effective approach.

“I was trying to get them to listen, and they would not, so I ran to get on the council, and I thought maybe I could make a difference from within,” she said. “I have never been so bitterly disappointed and disillusioned by my local government.”

She said councilors earlier this year overlooked residents who complained that the planned installation of new streetlights will use bulbs that attract browntail moths and will cause too much glare that will affect drivers and contribute to light pollution.

“What I’m seeing in these last few years is an increasing tendency on the City Council to flat-out ignore what our residents are telling us,” she said. “I can’t work like that. It’s not ethical. It’s not fair and it’s a betrayal of our oath of office. We’re supposed to be representing the voters.”

She said she was also disappointed the council didn’t prioritize a council code of ethics she proposed.

“The people of Bath deserve so much better,” she said. “I will always work for the betterment of my hometown, but I can’t work within that group and maintain any sense of integrity or ethics.”

Of her time on the council, Dingley said she was most proud of supporting an indoor mask mandate to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“I do think it helped save some lives,” she said.

Council Chairperson Mary Ellen Bell noted the three councilors have a combined 18 years of service.

“It’s a lot of experience to walk out the door,” Bell said. “They’re big shoes to fill.

“They’ve all made their contributions in different ways.”

On Dingley’s frustration with the council, Bell said, “The council has to run on parliamentary procedure, and sometimes your viewpoint is in the majority and sometimes it’s not. … We don’t always agree on stuff and that’s super healthy.”

The outgoing councilors urged residents to step up and run for their seats.

“I would love to see some fresh perspectives on the council,” Dingley said. “Every citizen in Bath should get more involved in local politics.”

“I’d love to see someone — hopefully, someone from a different generation — to step up and fill my spot,” Bailey said. “Our community’s physical and social infrastructure need your brains and effort.”

Bauer encouraged residents in her ward thinking about running to reach out to her.

“We do have some heated discussion and some differences of opinion, but it’s a collegial group, and I think as long as you leave your personal agenda aside and work for the betterment of the city, it works,” Bauer said.

Nomination papers for the council seats are available at City Hall and due back by Aug. 15. Ward 1 and Ward 6 candidates must collect at least 35 signatures, while the candidates for the at-large position must collect at least 50 signatures.

