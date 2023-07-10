MADISON — A 57-year-old Anson man was found dead inside his vehicle in Madison over the weekend and his death has been ruled a homicide, the Maine State Police said Monday.

The body of Mark Trabue was discovered at about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An autopsy was conducted the next day, with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determining the death a homicide, Moss wrote in a statement to the news media.

Moss said the cause of death was not being released Monday.

Moss’ announcement provided few details about the incident, including where Trabue’s vehicle was found and who discovered his body. It also made no mention of whether investigators have identified a suspect, but Moss said there was no threat to the public.

Anson town records show Trabue owned a house on Ingalls Street, which extends off Main Street a few hundred yards west of the Anson Town Office and post office.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the investigation, but Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell declined Monday to provide additional details, deferring all questions to the state police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: