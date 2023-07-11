Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences welcomes the public to visit during its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Bigelow Laboratory campus in East Boothbay.

The open house is an opportunity for Bigelow Laboratory scientists to share what they are learning around the world at the state-of-the-art facility. The staff will lead a range of scientific demonstrations and activities for visitors of all ages, giving attendees the chance to learn about Bigelow Laboratory’s bold ocean science and how its researchers are working to improve the future of the planet, according to a prepared release.

Throughout the day, staff will be giving brief, accessible science talks to introduce the public to the nonprofit’s research and facilities. Attendees can meet Henry and Grampus, two autonomous underwater gliders used to study the Gulf of Maine. They can hear about how a technique from the medical field called “flow cytometry” is revolutionizing the study of ocean microbes. They can explore the laboratory’s collection — the world’s largest and most diverse — of marine phytoplankton. Short talks will look at what the scientists are learning from environmental DNA, how they are addressing water quality challenges in the Boothbay region, and how they study and manage infectious diseases impacting marine life.

At noon, President and CEO Deborah Bronk will give a presentation on the recently announced laboratory expansion to the facilities and answer questions about the ways it will enable new education programming and solutions-focused science.

“While we conduct ocean research around the world, the Boothbay region is our home — and has been for almost half a century,” Bronk said. “Our annual open house is one of our favorite days of the year, and I’m particularly excited that this July we’ll get to share the positive impact our new center will have with our local community.”

This free event is open to the public and made possible through sponsorship by Knickerbocker Group. Details on the event and a schedule are available at bigelow.org/openhouse.

Other activities available this year include the opportunity to practice using oceanographic research equipment; view live plankton under a microscope; bring science and art together with coloring and kelp pressing; and conduct hands-on experiments exploring DNA, water density and ocean acidification.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: