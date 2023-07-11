Maine Pines Racquet & Fitness in Brunswick, celebrating its 50th year this fall, added a 134-kilowatt solar array to its roof this spring. The grid-tied solar electric system with 406 photovoltaic panels will produce more than enough electricity to run the business in real time or feed back to the grid.

“Transitioning to renewable energy sources is the right thing to do, and ReVision Energy helped me understand that solar makes economic sense as well,” Rob Manter, owner of Maine Pines, said in a prepared release.

The project will offset more than 139,000 pounds of carbon annually, equivalent to planting over 1,000 trees.

Maine Pines installed a solar hot water system with ReVision in 2010. Other sustainability measures completed over the past decade include 100% LED lighting, additional ceiling insulation over the tennis courts and nine heat pumps.

Maine Pines, established in 1973, has six indoor tennis courts, three pickleball courts, an aerobics room, cardio room, spinning room, yoga studio, weights area and a therapy center associated with Mid Coast Hospital.

