Indigo Arts Alliance, a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to the artistic development of people of African descent, has a new executive director.

Jordia Benjamin, who has worked at the organization for two years as deputy director, assumed the role Wednesday. A news release described her as “a respected community engagement specialist, educator and cultural leader.”

“Indigo Arts Alliance’s work is truly transformative for the individual and the public at large,” Benjamin said in a news release. “The ripple effect of this work has impacted our local and global community significantly. I’m honored to carry this torch of truth, light and freedom. Octavia Butler’s quote, ‘All that you touch you change; all that you change, changes you’ perfectly describes Indigo Arts Alliance from the inside out and lives ‘rent free’ in my spirit.”

Indigo Arts Alliance said Benjamin will provide strategic direction for the nonprofit and work to advance its mission. She is a certified museum professional by the Nonprofit Leadership Alliance and has worked for over a decade predominantly in museum education, and she serves on the Museum Education Roundtable Board and MassAction Anti-Racism think tank committee. She is also an alumni of the Cause Effective Next Generation fellowship and the inaugural cohort of the 2022-2023 National Leaders of Color Fellowship representing Maine and the New England region.

Benjamin succeeds Marcia Minter, who founded the nonprofit in 2019 with her husband, Daniel Minter. Marcia Minter will remain at Indigo Arts Alliance in a new role: chief officer of strategic growth and innovation. She will be focused on development and philanthropy for the continued sustainability of the organization.

“Indigo Arts Alliance is, in fact, the first international Black led, Black and Brown centered arts organization based in the state of Maine,” the release said. “From its genesis, the founders have carried a vision that Indigo Arts Alliance would be a legacy organization. One that continues to uphold equity for artists of color for years to come. As such, it is of the utmost importance that the succession of leadership is represented by a vibrant, innovative and talented pioneer such as Ms. Jordia Benjamin.”

