A flood watch has been issued for all of Maine on Sunday, as periods of torrential rainfall could produce flash flooding.

The National Weather Service in Gray is predicting some areas could see 2 to 3 inches of rain starting midmorning, meteorologist Stephen Baron said.

“We are expecting flooding to be an issue in some places,” Baron said.

The storm could add to an already wet and rainy summer. The Portland International Jetport saw 5.68 inches of rain fall in June and has recorded 3.8 inches so far in July.

Typical rainfall in June would be around 4 inches, and for July, typical rainfall would be about 3.4 inches for the entire month, Baron said.

