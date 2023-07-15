The Portland Press Herald’s June 11 story (“Time has altered Maine’s offshore wind ambitions”) reported on continuous research and development into size and capacity of offshore wind turbines to do a better and better job of capturing and generating wind for energy needs.

Anchoring wind turbines offshore is both time-consuming and financially costly. Unlike automobiles, which are manufactured year in and year out, wind turbines are huge and cumbersome, not conveniently replaced. What will be the working lifetime of a wind turbine before it becomes obsolete and has to be replaced with a better and more efficient wind energy-producing turbine?

Living on an island near a wind farm does not necessarily generate lower electricity rates for the residents, any more than living in a community with a petroleum refinery generates lower gas prices for its residents.

Richard Mackin Jr.
Millinocket

