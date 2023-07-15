I was quite shocked to read your July 12 front-page story headlined: “Another Clarence Thomas ethics story – and this one involves a Maine lawyer.”

I was shocked because the story is a nothing-burger. There is only one way to characterize it: unfair and not worthy of one column inch in a newspaper. The Maine lawyer did nothing wrong. He is a former Supreme Court clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Apparently Thomas’ former clerks have periodic reunions, as do the former clerks of many federal judges, and they all chip in together to cover the costs of refreshments. Apparently that’s what happened in this case.

I disagree with pretty much every opinion of Justice Clarence Thomas, but this article was an unbelievable stretch to make something out of nothing. Patrick Strawbridge is a lawyer who, to my knowledge, has always conducted himself in accordance with the highest ethical standards. While I don’t share his political views, I know he is a good lawyer and a good person. I’ll bet he never dreamed he would be on the front page of the Press Herald for paying his share of the cost of a reunion Christmas party for Supreme Court clerks.

The ultimate question raised by this article is simply: Why? I assume the Press Herald is aware of the ProPublica revelations about certain Supreme Court justices, and thought this might be a way to ride the wave – even though this particular story has no news value.

Harold Pachios

Cape Elizabeth

