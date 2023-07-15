In response to John Lavin’s July 6 letter (“Now I understand why people become ‘Trumpers’ ”):

It’s a long leap to say that a proposed change to a state law is the type of thing that causes people to want to support a twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president.

As to the writer’s concerns with changes to the Property Tax Stabilization Program, there is bipartisan agreement that the current program, which was hastily passed, was not properly targeted to those who most need it. Wealthy seniors who don’t need the help have received it, meaning less relief for those who do. The program also invites various misuses. Proposed changes include expanding the Property Tax Deferral, Property Tax Fairness Credit and Homestead Exemption programs. Also, the budget bill that just passed includes a new tax reduction for retirees.

As to why some people support Donald Trump, it’s because of the stranglehold he has over a Republican Party that has transformed, over time, from the mainstream conservative party it once was to the far more extreme group that it is now. “Trumpers” seem to be largely driven by imagined grievances, anger, fear, right-wing propaganda, misinformation, disinformation, waging endless culture wars, needing to “own the libs” and wild conspiracy theories. And, in Trump, they have found their spokesperson and leader, someone willing to loudly spout the nasty stuff they want to hear.

The majority of today’s Republican Party is more like a personality cult for Trump, and they just cannot quit him.

James Bilancia

Brewer

