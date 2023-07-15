Just when did terrorizing piglets become yet another sport for humans? Is it fun to scare these creatures? Do people have a good time doing it? While the children are blameless, the parents should not allow this abuse. It is yet another instance of disregard for life.
Dylan Palme, the author of the July 12 letter, is entirely correct (“Waterford fair’s ‘pig scramble’ abuses piglets”). I would, however, rephrase that letter’s last question to read: How would you feel if humans were treated this way?
Teresa Carioti
Topsham
