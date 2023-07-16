Whenever I see a jar of roasted piquillo peppers at a store, I have to buy them. If you’ve never had them before, but you enjoy roasted red bell peppers, you’ll love piquillos. They’re everything a roasted red bell pepper wants to be: perfectly lush and fruity and wildly sweet. They were the inspiration behind this summery meal of halloumi, zucchini and potatoes atop a bed of vibrant piquillo sauce.

Like all chiles, piquillos originated in the present-day Americas – probably Mexico or Central or South America. Although a piquillo’s flavor is more complex than a bell pepper’s, both are strains of the species, Capsicum annuum. But piquillos – and their larger cousins, picos – developed in the terroir of the Ebro River Valley in the northeastern part of the Iberian peninsula, according to “Peppers of the Americas” by Maricel E. Presilla.

Piquillo means “little beak” in Spanish, but once ripe on the vine, the peppers are a vivacious red and can look heart-shaped, as their shoulders shrug above their stem end and the bottom ends in a point. If you are lucky enough to find them fresh – or maybe you grow them in your garden? – they are excellent in sautes, stir-fries and roasts.

Today, the regions of Navarre and La Rioja in Northern Spain are famous for them. While they’re consumed fresh locally, much of the crop is roasted on embers as soon as it’s harvested. Once roasted, the piquillos’ thin skin slips off in one piece. The slippery fruits are then hand-packed into jars and cans, preserving their wonderful flavor.

I like them right out of the jar off the end of a fork, but in Spain they’re often served with grilled meats or stuffed with seafood or cheese.

For this recipe, I’ve blended them into a sauce with almonds, garlic, scallions, olive oil and sherry vinegar. It’s punchy but light, and nutritious enough to be a co-star instead of just playing a supporting role. It shares the plate with a few of my favorite things: summer squash, baby potatoes and halloumi, all roasted together until tender and browned.

Roasted Halloumi, Zucchini and Potatoes with Red Pepper Sauce

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

2 to 4 servings

Squeaky, salty halloumi cheese and vegetables might think they star in this main course, but it’s really all about the sauce. Roasted piquillo peppers, garlic and sherry vinegar go into a blender while the vegetables and cheese roast. If you love the flavor of garlic, use a full two cloves in this sauce; if not, use one or even half of one. Serve larger portions as a main course for two, or divide this onto four plates for a side or tapa. Feel free to serve with bread for wiping up the last bits of sauce on the plate.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE VEGETABLES AND CHEESE:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound small baby potatoes, quartered if bigger than 1-inch in diameter

2 medium zucchini (1 pound total), chopped

8 ounces halloumi cheese, diced into 1-inch cubes

FOR THE SAUCE:

11-ounce jar piquillo peppers, drained (may substitute roasted red peppers)

1 cup (4 ounces) whole almonds, preferably roasted

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 whole scallions, roughly chopped

1 or 2 cloves garlic, smashed (see headnote)

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

Fresh parsley sprigs, for serving (optional)

Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Make the vegetables and cheese: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees.

Drizzle the olive oil on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Add the potatoes, zucchini and halloumi and toss to coat. Roast for 20 minutes and then toss everything so it browns evenly. Roast for another 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork-tender and the zucchini and halloumi have browned.

Make the sauce: Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the piquillo peppers, almonds, olive oil, scallions, garlic and vinegar. Blend until a smooth sauce forms, about 1 minute. You should get about 2 cups.

To serve as a main course, divide the sauce between two large plates, spread it into a thick layer and top each with half of the vegetables and cheese. Garnish with parsley sprigs and/or pepper, if desired, and serve warm or at room temperature.

To serve as a tapa or side dish, divide the sauce among 4 salad plates and evenly divide the vegetables and cheese among them. Garnish with parsley sprigs and/or pepper, if desired, and serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition | 639 Calories Per serving (1 1/4 cups vegetables/cheese, 1/2 cup sauce), based on 4: 34g Carbohydrates, 50mg Cholesterol, 47g Fat, 9g Fiber, 23g Protein, 15g Saturated Fat, 910mg Sodium, 10g Sugar