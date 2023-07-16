My weekly summer food routine is more than meal survival – it’s pleasure strategy. Each weekend, I venture to my local farmers market to choose from whatever the latest harvest brings. I chat with the growers, inevitably bump into a neighbor or two, and repeatedly talk myself out of overbuying due to sheer enthusiasm. It’s the most delightful form of food shopping I know.

When I get home, I take a little time to grill a good portion of my haul to incorporate into dishes all week, so they’re ready to be served alongside roasted or grilled chicken or fish, layered onto sandwiches, chopped into frittatas and tossed into salads like this one.

Here, I took some of those grilled vegetables – onion, corn and zucchini – and combined them with cooked and chilled pearl couscous. I then added tomatoes, parsley and feta cheese, and dressed everything with olive oil and lemon juice for a salad that pops with color and flavor.

The soft, smoky essence of the grilled vegetables provide contrast to the fresh, juicy tomatoes and the grassy green herb as they mingle with the tender couscous. The feta crumbles are like exclamation points throughout.

While this particular combination is a definite winner, you could run with any number of variations. Any combo of grilled vegetables would work – peppers or eggplant would be an easy swap. Instead of the pearl couscous, you could go with orzo, or any small shaped pasta or a grain such as farro. You could use dill or mint in place of the parsley; and if feta isn’t your thing, shavings of parmesan would be nice.

Depending on your mood and what’s at the market is part of the fun and ease of salads like this. In the summer, especially, that’s what I like to focus on: minimal effort and maximum joy.

Pearl Couscous Salad with Summer Vegetables and Feta

Total time: 45 minutes, plus at least 1 hour chilling time

7 servings (makes 7 cups)

This dish combines tender pearl couscous with both grilled and fresh vegetables, along with a punch of feta cheese in a lemon-olive oil dressing, for a summer-y salad that really pops. The soft, smoky essence of the grilled onion, zucchini and corn contrast the fresh juicy tomatoes and the grassy green herb beautifully, and the feta crumbles are like exclamation points throughout. While this particular combination is a definite winner, any mix of grilled vegetables would work – peppers or eggplant would be an easy swap. Instead of the pearl couscous, you could go with orzo, or a grain such as farro. You could use dill or mint in place of the parsley, and if feta cheese isn’t your thing, shavings of parmesan would be nice.

Make ahead: The couscous needs to be cooked and chilled at least 1 hour in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pearl couscous

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/2 large sweet onion (6 ounces total), sliced into 1/2-inch-thick round slabs

2 medium ears fresh sweet corn, shucked

2 medium zucchini (1 pound total) trimmed and sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch-thick planks

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the couscous and cook according to package directions until al dente. Drain, transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 1 hour. You should have about 2 1/2 cups of cooked couscous.

Prepare the grill for direct heat or preheat a gas grill to medium-high (400 to 450 degrees). If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal; once the coals are ready, distribute them evenly in the cooking area. For a medium fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for 4 to 5 seconds. Have ready a spray water bottle for taming any flames.

Use 2 tablespoons of the oil to brush the slabs of the onion, the corn and zucchini planks all over. Season with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Place the vegetables in a vegetable grilling basket or directly on the grill, in batches if needed. Grill, uncovered, turning once or twice, until grill marks form and the vegetables soften slightly but are still firm, 4 to 5 minutes total for the zucchini and onion, and 8 to 10 minutes total for the corn. (Alternatively, you can cook the vegetables inside on a grill pan over medium-high heat.) Let the vegetables cool completely.

When ready to serve, dice the onion and zucchini, and cut the kernels from the corn cobs; transfer to a large bowl. Add the chilled couscous, tomatoes, feta, parsley, lemon zest and juice, the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, and the pepper. Toss gently to combine, and serve.

Nutrition | 273 Calories (about 1 cup): 31g Carbohydrates, 8mg Cholesterol, 14g Fat, 4g Fiber, 7g Protein, 3g Saturated Fat, 319mg Sodium, 7g Sugar

