I had the great misfortune to have a minor medical emergency while at Portland International Jetport on June 28 before my return flight home to Austin, Texas.

I want to extend my greatest thanks to Officers Bowden, Haley and Snadjer, paramedic Dan, and Maine Medical Center ER staff Dr. Andrew Fried and nurse Ben for the amazing care and kindness they gave my partner and me. They all were exemplary and made a scary situation so much better.

I am deeply indebted to them for their care. My family and I have loved vacationing in Maine’s Midcoast for decades and never imagined I’d need help from first responders, but I did this year. They all took such great care of me. Many thanks from a grateful patient. Ten stars for their service.

Sharon Korba

Bastrop, Texas

