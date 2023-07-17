One reason for later abortions that I don’t see mentioned, but I would think must be significant, is high school-aged girls who wait too long to reveal their pregnancies to parents.

When I was in high school, in the early 1970s, I was close friends with a girl who waited until she was over 20 weeks pregnant before her parents found out. Then it took another week or so to arrange for an abortion in New York City, the closest city where it was legal, then, at that stage of pregnancy.

Denial could be a significant factor in these situations.

Joan Hager

Wells

