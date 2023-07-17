I was at the State House for the vote to override the veto of L.D. 2004, which aimed to ensure the Wabanaki Nations’ access to important federal laws. I held the sign that read: “Mills? Join us in 2023. Override the veto.”

After the failed vote, I was pleased to see this paper urge the governor to start up new negotiations – immediately – in its Sunday editorial (“Our View: Gov. Mills’ argument on tribes must now to be put to the test,” July 9). That’s exactly what Mainers should expect, based on her statements.

After 13 House members changed their votes from “yes,” I’d like to recognize the commitment of my own representative, Michael Brennan, D-Portland, who maintained his support on this issue. I’d almost written in giant Sharpie, “Bipartisanship!” with a heart symbol for my sign. We’d had that. Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, said during his floor speech, “Everyone in this chamber should be standing shoulder to shoulder with the Wabanaki. … This vote is bigger than me or you or any petty political beef we have in this chamber.”

Yes.

Alex Silver

Portland

