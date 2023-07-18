HALLOWELL — A four-and-a-half-hour standoff Tuesday on Water Street ended when a man who prompted it died by suicide.
Officers were called to 61 Water St., an apartment building, around 12:30 p.m., to a report of an armed standoff.
Hallowell police were joined by deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Capital Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Unit.
According to a Facebook post by the Hallowell Police Department, the building was evacuated and its occupants were made safe. During the standoff, Hallowell police issued a notice that there was no threat to the public.
Hallowell police are not releasing the person’s identity at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.