HALLOWELL — A four-and-a-half-hour standoff Tuesday on Water Street ended when a man who prompted it died by suicide.

Officers were called to 61 Water St., an apartment building, around 12:30 p.m., to a report of an armed standoff.

Hallowell police were joined by deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Capital Police and the Maine State Police Tactical Unit.

According to a Facebook post by the Hallowell Police Department, the building was evacuated and its occupants were made safe. During the standoff, Hallowell police issued a notice that there was no threat to the public.

Hallowell police are not releasing the person’s identity at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

