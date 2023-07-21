PORTLAND – Francesca Mary Perazzi was born Feb, 4, 1921 in Hallowell, Maine to John A. and Josephine Galli Perazzi. She lived a full and beautiful life of over one hundred and two years that set an example of goodness for everyone who was blessed enough to know her. She passed peacefully into eternal rest surrounded by her family on July 18, 2023.

﻿Frannie was educated in the Hallowell schools, graduating from Hallowell High School in 1939. She graduated from the University of Maine, Orono in 1943. Her graduate studies were at Boston University where she earned her master’s degree.

She went on to teach at Mechanic Falls and at Winslow High School before joining the faculty at Deering High School, Portland, in 1947. She was at Deering until she retired in 1978.

﻿She was a member of Phi Mu sorority, Pi Lambda Theta, Delta Kappa Gamma, The College Club of Portland, and Cumberland County Retired Educators Association

﻿Among Frannie’s interests were reading, cooking, music and traveling. With her mother and sister, she traveled in the United States and extensively in Europe, to the Greek Isles and Black Sea, to Russia, to Canada and Mexico.

﻿Frannie’s family wishes to express our profound gratitude for the love, care and support she received from her beloved Rosemont Avenue neighbors. Thanks to them, she was able to live independently at home for all but a few weeks of her long and rich life.

﻿Frannie will be forever remembered for her words of kindness, her ability to embrace each person in her life with love and without judgement, her deep faith in God, and her treasure of family and friends.

﻿She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Madeline.

﻿She is survived by her cousin Richard Bachelder of Hallowell. Also surviving are the children of Richard Bachelder and the late Elizabeth Bachelder: Susan and Leon Hadiaris and family of Saco, Judy and Thomas Bullitt and family of Boston, Mass., Patricia and Daniel Parker and family of Cumberland, Kathy and Michael Coster and family of Falmouth, Richard H Bachelder and Dr Amy Ryan and family of York.

﻿The children of the late Mary and Alton Sproul: James and Molly and family of Centerville, Mass., William and Gail and family of Cumberland, Carol Ann and Duncan MacKenzie and family of South Portland, David Sproul of The Villages, Fla., Robert Sproul of Naples, Fla.

﻿The children of the late Patricia and Robert Crowley and son Richard: Robert and Kathy and family of Westfield, Mass., Thomas and Jane and family of Yarmouth, Mark of Springfield, Mass.

﻿The son of the late Tina and Andrew Santella, Christopher and Diedre and family of Portland, Ore.

﻿Visiting hours will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Services, 199 Woodford St, Portland.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St Joseph’s Church, 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME. Burial will follow at the Hallowell Cemetery, 20 Water Street, Hallowell, ME.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Frannie's online guest book.

Those wishing to make a contribution in Frannie’s name please consider:

Make-A-Wish Maine

66 Mussey Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

The Barbara Bush

Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102 or:

a charity of your choice

