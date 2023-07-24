Bath Housing and Development Corporation recently announced three new members of its board.

Roberta Jordan served in various capacities over the years as a librarian at the Patten Free Library and for 20 years was the school manager at the K-8 Center for Teaching and Learning in Edgecomb. She also worked as a land protection specialist for a number of years at the Maine chapter of The Nature Conservancy.

Toby Gabranski has lived and worked in the Bath area for 15 years. As the owner and founder of Tobias Gabranski/Architects, he guided the design and construction of community-based residential and commercial projects throughout New England. He previously worked as a design and project architect on award-winning mixed-use office, residential and resort community projects in the U.S. and Europe. He also managed both the design and development of several significant office and residential community projects in Boston and London. He has served as an adjunct professor at the University of Maine, School of Architecture.

Erik Nelson is an associate professor of economics at Bowdoin College, relocating to Bath in 2010 after earning his Ph.D. in applied economics with a concentration in environmental economics and a minor in conservation biology at the University of Minnesota in 2007. He was a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University for three years. In addition to belonging to the American Economists Association, he is a member of the Association for Environmental and Resource Economists.

“Bath Housing is working toward ambitious housing goals and the board of directors is a crucial part of this visioning process,” Barbara Gaul, BHDC board chairperson, said in a prepared release. “Roberta, Erik and Toby each bring a valuable skill set and unique perspective to our work and we are thrilled to have them join our board.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: