AUGUSTA — Maine’s Legislature on Tuesday fell short of the votes needed to override Gov. Janet Mill’s veto of a bill that would have banned foreign governments from contributing to state referendum campaigns.

Members of the House voted 73-50 in favor of the override motion, shy of the two-thirds of votes need to revive the legislation.

The foreign spending bill is now headed to a citizen-initiated referendum. Supporters urged lawmaker to enact the bill outright rather than requiring a costly fall campaign, pointing to spring polling showing 82% of respondents supporting it.

If lawmakers were successful and overturned the veto, it would not have prevented the parent companies of Maine’s two largest utility companies, Central Maine Power Co. and Versant, from spending millions on a separate fall referendums that would result in a public takeover of their energy transmission and distribution. That’s because a separate state law enacted this session postpones the effective date of the foreign spending ban until Jan. 1.

Nearly two dozen supporters of the proposed ban rallied at the State House on Tuesday morning, calling on lawmakers from both parties to override what they called Mills’ “misguided” and “nonsensical” veto.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, who leads the Protect Maine Elections campaign, said he was disappointed that Mills had sided with opponents he described as “few, foreign and financially unfettered” and seeking “disrupt our democracy.”

“It’s extraordinarily disappointing that the governors would succumb to their influence,” Bennett said. “We cannot let them succeed. I urge my colleagues to stand with Maine people and vote to override the governor’s veto of L.D. 1610.”

If lawmakers sustain the veto, the measure, which is also opposed by the forest products industry, will be placed on the November ballot.

Mills vetoed the bill Wednesday, saying the broad language raised First Amendment concerns by silencing local businesses and forcing news outlets to verify funding sources for campaign ads and remove any material that violates the law.

“Foreign actors have, and will, attempt, to influence elections in America, but in attempting to protect our citizens from such nefarious actors, we should not create a bureaucratic morass that will entrap and silence otherwise legitimate voices and undermine the fundamental American cornerstones of free speech and free press,” she said.

Mills said the bill would not prevent foreign entities from contributing to a ballot question committee and it would not prevent them from hiring lobbyists to influence legislation. She also expressed concerns that the 5% threshold for foreign ownership could effectively silence a the voice of business that has 95% local ownership.

“Most troubling,” Mills said, was the bill’s attempts to regulate the free press, which she said would violate the First Amendment. The bill would prohibit medial outlets from publishing ads that are directly or indirectly by a foreign entity, which she said its vaguely defined. It would also force media companies to remove noncompliant communications and penalize outlets that do not comply.

Both the Maine Broadcasters Association and the Maine Press Association opposed the bill.

Supporters must muster at least two-thirds support of the lawmakers present and voting to overturn the veto, something that has not been done since Mills took office.

Mills has vetoed 41 bills since being elected governor in 2018, including four this session. None of those vetoes have been overridden by lawmakers.

