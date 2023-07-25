The Maine Legislature has failed to override a bill Gov. Janet Mills vetoed last week that would have improved wages and working conditions of farmworkers in Maine.

Members of the Maine Hosue voted 61-61 in favor of a motion to override Tuesday, effectively upholding the veto and killing the bill. It would have taken two-thirds of members voting in support to save the bill.

Mills said she “reluctantly” vetoed L.D. 398 because she and some members of the agricultural community had concerns about unintended consequences and unforeseen costs of the heavily amended bill.

Mills and some farm owners worry that the bill’s language granting a state minimum wage to farmworkers might trigger other legal requirements and benefits provided to employees under state and federal labor laws, such as paid time off, unemployment benefits and piecework compensation.

However, the bill’s supporters were surprised when Mills, a Democrat, rejected the bill, saying they amended the legislation as a result of negotiations with the governor and members of her administration and agreed to a variety of concessions intended to win her support.

A successful override requires the support of two-thirds of members present in the House and the Senate. The bill passed July 6 with votes of 73-56 in the House and 21-10 in the Senate. However, an earlier version presented in June squeaked through the House, 73-71.

Sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, L.D. 398 in its final form would have legally defined farmworkers as “employees,” making them eligible for the state minimum wage of $13.80 per hour. The bill also would have protected them from having to work more than 80 hours of mandatory overtime in any consecutive two-week period, and given them the right to a 30-minute unpaid rest break after six hours.

Under current Maine labor laws, farmworkers aren’t considered employees, so they don’t benefit from minimum wage and overtime protections afforded to most workers. With few exceptions, farmworkers in Maine are only legally entitled to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, though most generally make more than that amount.

In rejecting the bill, Mills pledged to issue an executive order to formally reestablish a stakeholder group “to allow for a longer and more in-depth analysis” of the legislation, with the goal of arriving at “a shared understanding of how to implement a minimum wage bill for farmworkers.”

Out of this process, Mills pledged to present a governor’s bill during the second regular session of the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

