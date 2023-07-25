President Biden plans to visit Auburn on Friday, according to city Mayor Jason Levesque.

It is not yet clear where Biden will go while in Auburn or at what time. Levesque said Tuesday he expects those details to be released by the White House press office this week.

Biden has been traveling around the country shining light on local economies, manufacturing growth and the benefits of “Bidenomics,” which is described by Biden supporters as an effort to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up instead of the top down.

Levesque said he expects the president to discuss his efforts to strengthen U.S. manufacturing during his visit to Auburn, which is known for its manufacturing sector.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to make Auburn economically sustainable for the future,” Levesque said.

It will be Biden’s first visit to Maine as president. The visit comes as he is accelerating his November 2024 reelection campaign.

First lady Jill Biden visited Maine in April. She visited Southern Maine Community College, where she highlighted the state’s investment in workforce training programs and free community college.

