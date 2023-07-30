SCARBOROUGH – Abigail (Klein) Albair, 43, of Windham, passed away on July 28, 2023 after a brief illness.

She graduated from Greely High School in Cumberland and then attended Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., eventually graduating from the University of Southern Maine with a degree in social work.

Most recently, Abby was working for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a child protective services caseworker. She worked tirelessly on behalf of the children in her caseload.

Always a free spirit, Abby had an energy and a laugh that could light up a room. She loved her crafts projects, her dogs and guinea pigs, and her ever-expanding flower garden. She was fiercely loyal to her friends and family.

Abby leaves behind the love of her life, Patrick Handlon; and children, Ari and Patrick; a sister, Rachel Klein-Ash, and brother-in-law, James Ash of Milton, Mass. and children, Elly and Bennett; her mother- and father-in-law, Deb and Tom Handlon of Raymond; brother- and sister-in-law, Tom and Amy Handlon of Lewiston and children, Abby and Ryan; brother- and sister-in-law, Joe and Amy Handlon of Raymond and children, Dylan and Mason; and a host of other much-loved relatives.

Abby was predeceased by her parents Lyndall and Stephen Klein; and the child who first made her a mom, Isaiah Williams Albair.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

