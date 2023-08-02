Saco police say a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Main (also known as Route 1) and Water streets.

Saco’s Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress told News Center Maine that the fatal crash took place in an area known locally as Pepperell Square.

The intersection was closed to traffic and Route 1 traffic was being rerouted at the Biddeford and Saco town line.

This story will be updated.

