A Vermont man and his grandson were killed Wednesday afternoon when they were struck by an SUV that veered off Old Falls Road in Sanford.

The victims were identified as Michael Gilbar, 65, of Jericho, Vermont, and his 15-year-old grandson, whose name is not being released, Major Matthew Gagne of the Sanford Police Department said in a statement. The identity of the driver also was not released.

Sanford police said that a 2000 Chevy Equinox veered off the road around 4 p.m. after turning onto Old Falls Road from Kennebunk Road. When the SUV left the road it struck Gilbar and his grandson. Gilbar was transported by ambulance to Sanford Regional Airport, but died before he could be transferred onto a Lifeflight helicopter. His grandson died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Southern Maine Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash, which is being reconstructed by the York County Sheriff’s Department, remains under investigation.

