The Berwick Police Department is investigating a road rage incident that took place last Friday.

One person, no gender or age were given, suffered serious injuries after being run over by a vehicle in a “road rage incident,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday on George Street in Berwick.

“We have spoken with the other driver involved,” Berwick police said. “No charges have been brought at this time.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Steven Shisler at 207-698-1136 or s.shisler@berwickpd.org.

Shisler could not be reached Thursday night and it was not known if the person who was run over was hospitalized.

